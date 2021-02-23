Idaho Falls Man Dies After Being Shot During Fight in Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man shot during a fight in the middle of an Idaho Falls street has died. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Taylor Murrieta, of Idaho Falls, had been mortally wounded on February 16, and had been on life-support at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center were he died several days later.

Deputies responded to the shooting on the northern end of Idaho Falls on the Yellowstone Highway at around 11:30 p.m. where Murrieta and 42-year-old Donald Randall, of Bonneville County, had been fighting. Deputies learned that Murrieta had been following Randall in another car, driving aggressively and trying to get him to stop. Eventually he did and the two men began fighting.

According to the sheriff's office, Randall had called dispatch reporting what had happened when Murrieta tried to pull him out of his vehicle. That is when Randall got a handgun in his vehicle and fired one shot at Murrieta before deputies got there.

The sheriff's office said the two men knew one another. The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Bonneville County Prosecutor's office once complete for further review.