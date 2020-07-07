ATOMIC CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Falls man had to be treated for minor injuries when a trailer hitch flew through his pickup windshield after it fell off another pickup on Monday morning.

Idaho State Police said 31-year-old Darrick Pratt and his passenger Jorge Chapa, 59, of Iona, were taken to a hospital in Idaho Falls on Monday morning and treated for minor injuries after the incident on U.S. Highway 20 north of Atomic City. ISP said the ball hitch from another pickup had fallen off as it passed Pratt's Ford F-150 and bounced off the roadway and went through the windshield and struck him in the chest.

ISP said drivers should make sure their equipment is secure before traveling. The Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department along with ambulance and security helped with the incident.