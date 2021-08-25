CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash when another driver crossed the centerline early Tuesday morning in Caldwell. Jessica Perez,Nampa, was hit head-on while driving her Hyundai Accent on U.S. Highway 20/26 by a Honda Civic at around 2:24 a.m. August 24, and killed, according to Idaho State Police.

Alexander Perez, 23, also of Namap, was a passenger and had to be taken to an area hospital. ISP said 21-year-old Rhyker Sandoval, of Parma was headed west in the Civic when he crossed the center line and hit the Hyundai, he was also taken to an area hospital. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Caldwell Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics also responded to the crash.

