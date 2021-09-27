HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be hospitalized early Monday morning when a car struck a cow standing in the roadway on U.S. Highway 20 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's office, a 57-year-old Bellevue woman had to be taken to Wood River Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries when the Audi A6 she was passenger in struck a cow at around 1:30 a.m. The black cow had been standing in the middle of the eastbound lane when it was hit, causing significant damage to the car and ultimately led to the owner having to put-down the severely injured animal. The 70-year-old driver, of Picabo, was not injured. Both people had been wearing seat belts.

