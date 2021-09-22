Juvenile, Adult Hospitalized after Two-vehicle Crash on U.S. 20
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile and adult had to be hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 in Blaine County Tuesday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened before 8 a.m. near the Moonstone Ranch, between Fairfield and Timmerman Junction. A juvenile driving an older Chevrolet pickup rear-ended another Chevrolet pickup being driven by Johney Fields, 65, of Fairfield. Both people were taken to Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.
