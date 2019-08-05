Idaho Fish and Game Commission to Meet, Public Invited

(KLIX) – The public is invited to meet with the Idaho Fish and Game Commission next week.

The commission will meet via conference call at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12. The conference call is open to the public, the department said in a news release, and can be heard at any Fish and Game regional office or Fish and Game headquarters in Boise.

Commissioners are scheduled to consider moving forward with proposed rule-making regarding gear requirements on snares for the take of gray wolf, as well as agency-sponsored legislation pertaining to the stocking upland game birds at locations outside of Wildlife Management Areas, and a new nonresident license fee schedule.

