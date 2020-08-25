Idaho Fish and Game Hunting Video is a Work of Art

You don’t need to be a hunter to admire the camera work done by Idaho Fish and Game. The agency is issuing a series of videos designed to improve your skills as a huntsman or woman. A few things have changed since I was a kid. Nobody relied on global positioning satellites and today’s gear is much better at protecting you from the elements.

You don’t need to have any interest in ever taking up the sport. Simply relax and look at the scenery.

I don’t hunt. Dad never took me along. He gave it up when I was only 2-years-old. This after he dropped a buck in a gully and as he was scrambling the canyon walls, some other guys showed up on the opposite side and fired at him. They wanted his kill. They got it. He decided his days hunting were finished.

It doesn’t mean we were opposed to hunting. Neighbors often gifted us with venison and game birds. I used to go over to the next door neighbor’s house. His old man would bring home deer, beaver and turkey. I was also fascinated by the size of some of these animals. Truly magnificent.

And so is the latest video issued by Fish and Game. You don’t need to have any interest in ever taking up the sport. Simply relax and look at the scenery. I still have friends who tell me they enjoy the thrill of the hunt but it’s the hike and their surroundings that keeps them going out season after season. Because it takes away the stress they experience in day to day life.

You can watch the latest video below and I hope you appreciate the skill of the filmmaker!