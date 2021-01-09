Idaho Fish and Game Seek Help in November Elk Poaching Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public help with an elk poaching investigation in the Bliss area that happened late last year.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, two bull elk were found illegally shot in separate incidents north of Bliss in the Smokey-Bennett Zone in late November. A cow elk hunt was underway in the area, however there hadn't been any antlered elk hunts in that specific unit. In one case a small bull elk was discovered on Nov. 25, just off Clover Creek Road. The investigating conservation officer figured the elk had been shot that day; most of the animal was left to waste. There is only one known person of interest in this case is a man that had been wearing a red flannel shirt.

The other case happened on Nov. 28, when a spike elk was found south of Bray Lake off of Dead Horse Cave Road, the elk was likely killed the day before. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers also found two gut piles next to the bull elk indicating two other elk had been shot at the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Idaho Fish and Game or Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline, 24-hours a day at 1-800-632-5999. People can also call Officer Austin Dupuis at (208) 316-2412, or the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.