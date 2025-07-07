We’re paying dearly for fuel. Last Friday, I read where the national average for gasoline was $3.14 a gallon. Then I went out for a drive to pick up groceries and spotted a price of $3.39 for unleaded regular. I can tell you that the higher cost in Idaho is a persistent complaint.

There are Numerous Factors (or Excuses!)

It gets chalked up to a lack of refining capacity and our isolation between mountain ranges. After all, we pay additional to have it trucked through mountain passes, but it happens to be one of many factors.

Let’s start with taxes. It was almost 10 years ago that we saw a spike in the state’s gas tax. Our conservative state government promised it would be only temporary! You’ve heard that one before. Since people in government have never heard about sunset provisions in law, they’ve grown accustomed to more of your money. It was sold to us as a quick fix for road and bridge repairs. Then we got used to the increase, and many in the legislature are happy you’ve gotten used to shelling out more. It’s called conditioning.

We Can Always Blame Outsiders

There’s one symptom that may not get enough attention. A quick AI search today suggests tourism plays a role. Idaho sees a lot of visitors in winter and summer. One season brings the skiing enthusiasts, the other brings the sightseers. They buy a lot of fuel. I’m not sure demand is anywhere near the biggest cause for higher prices, but remember that when it comes to diesel, we’re an agricultural-based economy. But, hey, it’s all relative. Ask a Southern Californian.

