The price of a gallon of gas has finally caught up to the Middle East war. I noticed a couple of pumps driving in this morning. One was up 22 cents a gallon, while another was up 30 cents. This was expected, even if the gas beneath the pumps had been delivered before the price per barrel of oil increased. Gasoline prices also vary by the quality and the source. For instance, oil from Texas isn’t constrained by war, but demand for U.S. oil is higher when the supply is tightened in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pump Price Will Also Come Down

How long will the increase last? It depends on the length of the conflict. James Rogan is a former diplomat, and he wrote at the Washington Examiner that costs will drop quickly when the shooting ends. His story is behind a paywall. He isn’t saying anything profound, but we don’t know the end date, because the Iranians are displaying a high tolerance for suffering.

Americans Have Known Worse

Now, in my usual opinion, my parents and grandparents experienced rationing in World War Two. They made the sacrifice because they were behind the mission. It dragged on for years. We’re being asked to sacrifice far less, and would you rather pay more for fuel now than receive an Iranian long-range missile in five years? America isn’t the unified nation of 85 years ago, and that’s the part that has me worried. There’s a belief that an easy button should be issued to every American, even though it’s an impossibility.