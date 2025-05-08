We're Wealthy and Ignoring the Source

Idaho is mineral rich. Ridiculously rich in minerals according to mining engineer Darr Moon. He spoke to Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX and explained he managed to get a letter directly into the hands of President Trump, making a pitch to increase mining in the state (Moon’s wife is state Republican Chairwoman Dorothy Moon).

Much of the mining could be accomplished on federal lands that are currently off limits. According to Moon, the minerals beneath Idaho alone could pay off the national debt, and would also increase national security by removing dependence from foreign adversaries such as China.

This Wouldn't Require Selling all Federal Land

He isn’t endorsing an idea by some Republicans in Congress to sell off all federal lands, though it would help the country’s balance sheet. He does believe turning some land over to housing developers would lower the cost for homes and increase the tax base in some counties where there’s little in the way of an economy.

He prefers that alternative to building houses on farm and ranch lands, which is what feeds America.

This Involves Sacrifice and Common Sense

I agree with his approach. Federal lands were originally collected to be turned over to local and private entities. We have a massive housing shortage in Idaho and the Northwest. In the event of a major war, we won’t have valuable minerals to support the war effort, much less maintain our current standard of living. A lot of the opposition would melt away if we suddenly couldn’t use our smartphones and drive our cars and trucks.

I write this on VE Day (Victory in Europe). Maybe we can recall that our predecessors made bigger sacrifices.

