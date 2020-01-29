Idaho Graduate Or Want A New Career? U.S. Welders Needed Badly

If you're a soon to be high school graduate, or are considering heading back to the classroom to pursue a different career, welding might be one of the easiest occupations to find employment in, as a massive shortage in the United States is looming.

If you like to repair things, and handling a tool with the capacity to shoot flames in excess of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit seems appealing, then becoming a welder might just be your next calling. Welding programs across the country are hitting maximum enrollment.

Recent industry data is predicting a shortage of as many as 400,000 U.S. welders in the next couple of years, according to details shared by Fox News. Certain community colleges in the country are experiencing student placement percentages of above 80% in anticipation of the shortage.

Locally, the College of Southern Idaho has a great welding program. The latest equipment and most modern applications are taught by CSI instructors on a limited enrollment basis, according to the program's overview. And with perhaps close to a half-million positions becoming available by 2024, right now might be the time to make the move.

It's also a career one could work well into their sixties, or possibly seventies. There are a few different certification programs offered currently at CSI. Boise State University also offers degrees in the field.

Again, this might be an ideal career to pursue for someone graduating this May, or in the next couple of years. Most certification programs can be completed in under two years.