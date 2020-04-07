Idaho Has Had Nearly 250 Earthquakes In Last 7 Days

A few weeks ago, March 18th, Salt Lake City experienced a large 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In the weeks since that initial shake there have been 886 smaller earthquakes and aftershocks in the Salt Lake/Magna area in Utah. One week ago, Idaho was also treated to an earthquake which was much larger than the one reported in Utah. Tuesday, March 31st a 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred near Challis. The effects of the quake were felt throughout Idaho and many surrounding states. The aftershocks and smaller earthquakes following the Idaho earthquake have not been as numerous as those in Utah. Many have reported feeling a few of the following earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 or higher, including two more that same day and another on the 1st of April.

In all there have been 238 earthquakes in Idaho in the last week according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. Five of those have been substantial in size rating 4.0 to 6.5. Idaho isn't new to experiencing earthquakes. In recent memory was the slew of around 100 quakes that rocked, continuously, Soda Springs in 2017. The largest of those was a 5.3. In the final days of 2019 there were a number of earthquakes near the Idaho/Wyoming border and in late 2018 there was a 3.8 quake about 100 miles away from Twin Falls.

The largest earthquake in Idaho history happened in 1983 when a massive 7.3 magnitude shaker hit Southern Idaho in the early hours of October 28th. Two children died and damages were assessed around $12 million. Many YouTube videos explain the effect of that quake on the people and the many ways it changed the landscape of parts of Idaho.