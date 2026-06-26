It spans over a quarter of an acre and weighs over 400 pounds. It takes a team larger than a group of pallbearers to move it when folded. The 9/11 Memorial Committee is always looking for volunteers to help with the move. The flag measures 150 feet by 78 feet for a total of almost 12,000 square feet. There are smaller flags that are used at football games and in parades. Those are still 30 feet by 60 feet. The giant flag was purchased after more than 30,000 dollars were raised by a grateful community. You can still donate to help cover expenses from storage to travel and events.

There are Two Major Anniversaries this Year

Not only are we celebrating 250 years as a country, but also marking 25 years since the tragedy of September 11th. The flag will fly over the canyon twice this year to mark the anniversaries.

This is a Labor of Love by Everyone Involved

Search and Rescue and Sheriff’s Deputies are among those hanging the flag across the canyon. Work began at 6:00 a.m. on June 26th to get the flag in the air. Roughly 40,000 vehicles cross the Perrine Bridge every day, and many drivers and passengers will get a close-up view. Because the canyon is large, it may create an optical illusion and offer an impression that the flag is smaller than its actual size. I’ve seen it in sunlight and after dark, and it looks larger at night. Volunteers maintain a 24-hour vigil as the Stars and Stripes fly.