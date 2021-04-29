RV Living Could be a Tonic for High Cost of Idaho Housing

A Facebook connection is selling her home. She plans to live out of an RV and bank the difference as she down sizes. I saw the post a few hours after having lunch with a friend who suggested I could do the same. In an earlier post I referenced Idaho’s skyrocketing housing costs and warned it could bring a severe spike in homelessness. It could also encourage more people switching to RVs. Especially empty nesters and single people.

A couple of days before the Academy Award ceremony, Bill Maher mocked Nomadland. The film eventually named best picture. He called it depressing because it’s about a woman who loses a husband to cancer and then finds herself living out of a van.

I’m not so sure. I haven’t seen it but am told I can rent it online for under 15 dollars. Frances McDormand played the lead character. She recommends seeing it on a wide screen in a theater. Is that a call for an end to pandemic restrictions?

I like her idea. I’ve watched the trailers for the film and the scenery is spectacular. In several shots she’s standing before a wide open sky as the sun sets. In another she’s with a friend as they perch in lawn chairs above a canyon.

While some people may be forced into the lifestyle, it does allow mobility. Which is liberty.

My mother had a cousin who lived a few miles away from me for a few years at the start of this century. The woman and her husband were able to retire while still quite young. They worked for an airline. They spent winters in Arizona. Sometimes at a place called Slab City. They made friends with many of their temporary neighbors and as the years passed, saw many of the same people not only every winter but at campsites and RV parks across the country.

The open road, good friends and your front yard is often a national treasure. Do you call that freedom?