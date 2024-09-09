Idaho is the Place for California Retirees According to AOL

It does depend on what kind of retiree. If you’re a hemp skirt-wearing liberal, you’ll be quite isolated. And dope is illegal. People here carry guns. Some are fine with open carry. If a guy owns one gun, then he probably owns many. Gunshots are common in many places, but it has nothing to do with crime. People hunt. Others like to target shoot. If you do one, you probably do both. Kids have guns. They know how to use them wisely. Mom and Dad have been good teachers.

None of these things are mentioned in a story from AOL. You can read it by clicking here. The writer does warn that winters can be harsh. That’s true if you’re at 7,000 feet above sea level, but not in the valleys. Where most people live. The winters along the course of the Snake River are pleasant. Sure, it’s not Miami Beach, but nobody claimed it was the Sun Belt.

Healthcare for old people is considered slightly above average. I’m not quite sure what that means. I’m on the cusp of being an old guy. There appear to be medical offices every few blocks in my city. Big buildings are going up to accommodate the healthcare needs of the newbies.

However, energy costs are low due to abundant hydropower. There’s one doofus who wants to appease the greenies and do away with river dams. And he keeps getting re-elected.

Taxes are low, compared to blue states, but state government is growing.

Housing may not be as pricey as on the left coast, and natives are being pushed out of the market by the blue-state refugees. More homes are needed, but the natives don’t like seeing farmland and open desert turned into cookie-cutter developments.

Have you thought about Utah as an option? If you don’t know how to drive, you’ll fit in.

Get our free mobile app