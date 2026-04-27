VIDEO: Twin Falls Property Crime Caught on Tape

VIDEO: Twin Falls Property Crime Caught on Tape

Used with permission of Grant Loebs.

I was asked to share the video by Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs.  It’s from a security camera, captured just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.  A group of what appear to be teenagers or young men wanders along a street, then stops, appears to play catch with a rock or other heavy object, and one runs through a vinyl fence.  It also looks like they were using their phones to record the act of vandalism for their own amusement.

This is Bold and Criminal

I shared it on our four radio station Facebook pages. As I write on an early Monday morning, there have been a whopping 7,000 total views.  Here’s a link to the video.  Can you identify the boys responsible?  The sound of their voices is very clear, and perhaps you recognize a name or the way someone walks.

A Facebook connection on my personal page didn’t think the video was a big deal.  The prosecutor says there could be felony charges connected to the vandalism, and fencing isn’t cheap.  As for the kids, this should be a warning.  Acts of vandalism could hurt your life for years to come.

Give the Cops a Heads Up

Twin Falls Police may have already solved this one, but if not, and you think you can help, telephone (208) 735-4357.  The homeowner on the receiving end would also appreciate whatever you can do.  If nothing else, this is a quality-of-life issue.  If you want to maintain the Idaho lifestyle, don’t allow West Coast-style criminal behavior to get a toehold in Twin Falls.

Which Idaho License Plate Is The Most Patriotic Of Them All?

Idaho just released the America 250 license plate to allow Idahoans a new way to show their love of the USA on their vehicle. BUT - is it the most patriotic of the options?

Gallery Credit: Credit N8

Filed Under: Crime, vandalism
Categories: General, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX