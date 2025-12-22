As of this writing, I haven’t seen an update from Kimberly/Hansen Police for a few days. However, it does appear the public isn’t in danger after the shooting late Friday night. A man was wounded, and at last word was hospitalized and apparently unable to speak with detectives. People were told to stay indoors in the hours after the crime, but it now appears that it’s unlikely the shooter stayed in the area.

The Police Presence was Described as Intense

Neighbors reported seeing drones overhead searching on Friday night. Local police were joined by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies and Twin Falls Police. The Idaho State Police are likely also involved in the investigation.

I trust the police in their methodical approach. We often hear people wonder why we don’t have immediate arrests in some crimes. The University of Idaho killings come to my mind. Police were criticized, but had their man under surveillance. Giving more details before his arrest could’ve jeopardized the case.

This is an Anomaly in a Friendly Town

Kimberly is also a quiet place, and one rare shooting doesn’t signal the arrival of a new Wild West culture. You can probably walk the streets there at all hours of the day and night, and probably never see anything worse than someone rolling through a stop sign. If I recall, the biggest danger to the public in recent years was when a mountain lion was spotted behind the Post Office. It skedaddled when it saw a car approaching.