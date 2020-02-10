Idaho Juvenile Dies from Injuries in Early February Crash

POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A young driver injured in an early February accident in north Idaho has died.

According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile driver, who has not been identified by authorities, died on Feb. 10 from injuries in a Feb. 4 multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Post Falls. Troopers said the juvenile had been driving a Subaru Impreza on the interstate when he lost control and hit a jersey barrier and stopped on the right side of the road.

The juvenile had gotten out of the vehicle and was standing next to it when he was hit by a Jeep and thrown from the road. Another vehicle attempting to avoid the crash swerved and hit a roadway marker. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital.