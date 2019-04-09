Idaho Legislators At Hotel California

Idaho Legislators are learning they can check out but can never leave. In mid-March a member of the House told me there were expectations session would end on the 25 th . Last week a Republican power broker shared it would be a wrap on Friday. Now the prediction is legislators will be heading for home this Friday night.

Meanwhile, there’s still no concrete answer on Medicaid expansion. Spending for State Police has been plundered. Highway repairs are being postponed.

Oh, and a current budget deficit of $75-80 million is complicating departure. The budget must be balanced before everybody goes home. The expectation is tax revenues coming in after April 15 th will improve the bottom line, although. It makes it difficult to plan a budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020, which doesn’t start until summer.

Conservatives are also dejected or even angry because of no action on abortion. Today I received a message from a clergyman who labeled many of the majority Republicans as cowards. One GOP stalwart explained we live in the reddest state but the legislative color is a faded shade.