Idaho Liberals Melt Down Over the Height of the American Flag

What took him so long? That was my first response when Governor Brad Little announced flags in Idaho would fly at full staff for the Inauguration of President Donald Trump. Flags were flying at half-staff in memory of President Jimmy Carter, who recently died at the ripe age of 100. Flags were to be lowered for 30 days. Little instructed that flags again be reduced late in the day Monday after Mr. Trump moves into the White House. Several other Republican governors made the same decision, followed by Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

Idaho’s 16 liberals are apoplectic. It’s the latest outburst of Trump Derangement Syndrome known by the acronym TDS.

For liberals and news media (and I’m redundant, Saint Jimmy of Plains was a true hero. He almost single-handedly destroyed the country, much to the liking of fellow travelers.

Cheer up, Lefty, you’ll find plenty of other reasons for a grand mal seizure in the coming weeks. You probably shouldn’t let your limited gray matter explode over the height of a flag. I’ve got news for those clowns. Not everyone sees the world as you do, and your demands that they follow your instructions are viewed as subjective idiocy.

I guess these are the last spasms from some aggrieved malformed consciences as they watch the institutions they helped collapse tumble into complete oblivion in 2025.

But look on the bright side, when all the illegal aliens are deported, there’s going to be plenty of work for jobless reporters.

