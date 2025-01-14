Parts of Idaho Will be Like the Arctic Next Week

I thought the upper teens were cold in the Magic Valley. I watched this morning as the Twin Falls thermometer bottomed out at 17 degrees. Rough, yes, but in some parts of Idaho, they would’ve gladly traded places.

Mike McFadyen owns a ranch near Fairfield. Camas County is a bit higher (sometimes by a lot) above sea level. His temperature settled in at 10 below zero at one point Tuesday morning. By next Tuesday, it’s likely to be even colder at Mike’s ranch. And we’ll still be better off than much of the nation. By Inauguration Day, temperatures in the eastern two-thirds of the lower 48 are expected to be 20 degrees below average.

For anyone from Idaho planning to be in Washington for Inauguration Day, expect cold and snowy weather. There have been some historically cold precedents.

The pattern is a continuation of what we’ve been seeing in recent weeks across the continent. A friend lives near St. Petersburg, Florida. She woke to a low of 36 degrees on Sunday morning. That’s rough for people there, but a lot like one of our January daytime highs. Just remember that the heat and moisture make that state almost unbearable in summer. It may get hotter here in summer, but the dew point is low.

I keep thinking that if we can get through another couple of weeks we’ll be in the clear, but my hopes have been dashed in the past. A guy I worked with had grown up in Buhl. He described the weather in southern Idaho as winter until one day in late spring when you suddenly switch to 100-degree highs every day. Like someone flipped a switch.

