Americans Really Don’t Want a Conservative Government

Realistically a majority of Americans have never been conservatives. Or let me clarify.

Robert Taft never became President. Barry Goldwater didn’t even get close in 1964. Ronald Reagan won election twice but not because Americans wanted government spending curtailed

Not fiscal conservatives. At various times in history majorities have been religious conservatives (not recently). Most, I believe, still love their country, which is a value shared by conservatives.

Over the last two years many of the nation’s conservative intelligentsia have been wringing their hands about the nomination and then election of Donald Trump. Richard Brookhiser is among the latest to bemoan the Trump era while writing in the pages of National Review .

People voted for Reagan because he loved the country and believed in the people. And much of the vote in 1980 was ABC, anybody but Carter!

The extra money in my weekly paycheck is wonderful but I also understand it doesn’t begin to address a pending national bankruptcy. You need money to build all the new roads and bridges the President offers in his vision. Tax cuts can help boost business and generate revenue but it’s dangerous to believe the result is always the same. The other option is to drastically curtail spending on programs now called entitlements. It’s not going to happen anytime soon. One day we’ll wake up and discover Santa Claus doesn’t any longer visit. It’s going to be a miserable day for hundreds of millions of people.