Idaho Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Nampa

(KLIX) – A two-vehicle crash sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Idaho State Police said the crash, which involved a motorcycle and an SUV, was reported a little after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Northside Boulevard and Broadmore Way in Nampa.

Axl Burtlow, 27, of Garden City was driving southbound on Northside Boulevard on a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dean Klemann, 47, was stopped northbound on Northside in a 2005 Chevy Tahoe attempting to turn left onto Broadmore Way.

Police said Burtlow was driving down the center of stopped traffic on Northside when he struck Klemann's vehicle on the passenger side.

Burtlow was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.