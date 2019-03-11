PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-State Police say a passenger in a minivan died after being thrown from the vehicle when it was hit by a pickup truck Saturday evening in northern Idaho, alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor.

At around 8:41 p.m. Idaho State Police say troopers responded to a the two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 at Boekel Road between a Ford F350 and a Dodge Caravan minivan. Ryan Allen, age 38, of Cocolalla, was a passenger in the minivan and died from his injuries, according to Idaho State Police.

In a statement ISP says 35-year-old Cory Kreager, of Priest River, was driving down Boekel Road in the Ford when he didn't stop at stop sign and impacted the minivan, driven by Vern Allen, age 74, of Cocolalla, traveling on the highway. ISP says the victim died at the scene and everyone involved did have their seat belts on.

Vern Allen and two other passengers, 71-year-old Patricia Allen and 51-year-old Troy Allen were taken to Kootenai Health for treatment. ISP arrested Kreager at the scene, the investigation is ongoing.