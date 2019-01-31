Idaho Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow for Millions Over Skiing Accident

Yesterday we were talking about a man from "Utah" who is suing Gwyneth Paltrow for $3.1 million dollars after a skiing accident at Deer Valley Resort. Turns out he is really from Idaho and the story just gets more and more interesting.

Our friend Debbie who lives in Emmett called in this morning and said she knows this man, Terry Sanderson, and he's a doctor from Soda Springs!

I did some digging and turns out it is true! Terry Sanderson, a former Ophthalmologist in Soda Springs is now retired and lives in Utah.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune , he was skiing at Deer Valley Ski Resort when Gwyneth Paltrow crashed into him and left him in the snow with serious injuries back in 2016.

Sanderson says Paltrow was skiing out of control when she hit him from behind

knowcking him down, landing on top of him, and causing him to suffer a concussion, brain injury, and four broken ribs.

Sanderson goes on to say that before she hit him he heard

hysterical screaming ... like King Kong in the jungle or something

The retired doctor claims he suffered a concussion and a brain injury that he compares to shaken-baby syndrome. He says after the crash Paltrow skied away while he lay stunned in the snow.

According to the Summit County Ordinance skiers are prohibited from "reckless skiing" and mandates that

any skier involved in a collision that results in an injury must stop, render assistance, notify ski employees, and give their name and address before leaving the ski area

That doesn't look good for Paltrow, but her side of the story is that he hit her!

Sanderson claims an apology would have gone a long way but Gwyneth has never told him she was sorry.

The former ophthalmologist is seeking over $3.1 million dollars in damages that he says include physical and mental injuries, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement, anxiety, depression, and other problems related to the crash.