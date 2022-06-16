Idaho Man Uses Drones To Pop The Question In Beautiful Proposal

This guy is so smooth! This Idaho man used an agency that handles different types of marketing, like drone shows, to sneak in a proposal to his girlfriend. He popped the question in a truly remarkable and beautiful way.

YouTube YouTube loading...

This Idaho man asked The Go Agency to help him light up the sky with his proposal at the end of their show. The Go Agency uses Go Drones for lots of different events, whether public or private. The drones have lights on them and a full animation crew helps bring experiences like this to life.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The proposal was done flawlessly. The woman thought that the drone show was officially over, but then her name showed up in the sky. When she realized that the drones were talking to her, they seamlessly moved around for the, "Will You Marry Me?" and a beautiful outline of a ring. Spoiler Alert, she said yes!

Big congratulations to the happy couple! The entire experience gave me goosebumps and I wasn't even there! I could watch it several times and still smile. The drones even spelled out "She Said Yes!" so everyone around had absolutely no question whether or not the night was going to end with a happily ever after.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Again, huge kudos to this guy for thinking of a unique way to pop the question to his girlfriend. It was absolutely breathtaking and incredibly sweet. And it is going to make a great story to tell your kids or grandkids or dogs or whatever you decide. Cheers to you and may you live happily ever after.