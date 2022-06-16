Idaho Man Uses Drones To Pop The Question In Beautiful Proposal

Idaho Man Uses Drones To Pop The Question In Beautiful Proposal

YouTube

This guy is so smooth! This Idaho man used an agency that handles different types of marketing, like drone shows, to sneak in a proposal to his girlfriend. He popped the question in a truly remarkable and beautiful way.

YouTube
loading...

This Idaho man asked The Go Agency to help him light up the sky with his proposal at the end of their show. The Go Agency uses Go Drones for lots of different events, whether public or private. The drones have lights on them and a full animation crew helps bring experiences like this to life.

YouTube
loading...

The proposal was done flawlessly. The woman thought that the drone show was officially over, but then her name showed up in the sky. When she realized that the drones were talking to her, they seamlessly moved around for the, "Will You Marry Me?" and a beautiful outline of a ring. Spoiler Alert, she said yes!

Big congratulations to the happy couple! The entire experience gave me goosebumps and I wasn't even there! I could watch it several times and still smile. The drones even spelled out "She Said Yes!" so everyone around had absolutely no question whether or not the night was going to end with a happily ever after.

YouTube
loading...

Again, huge kudos to this guy for thinking of a unique way to pop the question to his girlfriend. It was absolutely breathtaking and incredibly sweet. And it is going to make a great story to tell your kids or grandkids or dogs or whatever you decide. Cheers to you and may you live happily ever after.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Boise, idaho, proposal, Twin Falls
Categories: Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top