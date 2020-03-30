Idaho May Primary Will Continue with Mail in Ballots

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho will move forward with a May 19 primary with mail in ballots after the secretary of state asked the governor to push back the elections.

Monday afternoon Gov. Brad Little announced the May 19, primary elections will continue on as planed, but by absentee ballot only. The governor said he and Secretary of State Lawrence Denney will work with the 44 county clerks on refining the mail in ballot system.

“While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place,” Governor Little said. “I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year,” Gov. Little said in a prepared statement.