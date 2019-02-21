Idaho Medicaid Expansion Could Be Repealed

*****UPDATE*****

At least one of the bills died in committee.

Idaho Medicaid expansion could be derailed. A state legislator from North Idaho is offering two bills designed to scuttle the effort. Representative John Green is a Republican from Post Falls.

As you can imagine, the legislature’s minority Democrats aren’t laughing.

This morning he told me he planned to present the bills at a mid-morning committee session. Last year 61 percent of Idaho voters approved of expanding the program in hopes of enlarging it to cover tens of thousands of uninsured. Legislators are now struggling with how they’ll pay for the policy change.

Governor Brad Little maintains he’ll keep the legislature in session until there’s a resolution.

One of Green’s bills would call for repealing expansion immediately. The other targets repeal at a later date.

