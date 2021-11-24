Idaho Needs a Law Banning Ugly Christmas Sweaters
I’d like to say I’ve never owned an ugly Christmas sweater but I did. I hadn’t heard the reference at the time. I was a young man and had traveled home for the holiday. One of the presents my dad gave me was a heavy sweater. It certainly had some unusual design but, gosh, it was warm. I ended up often wearing it on winter weekends for the next couple of years. It coincided with a period of my life where I just couldn’t seem to build relationships with women. Maybe it was simply a coincidence.
My First and Last Ugly Sweater
About the same time, I started reading stories about hideous Christmas attire. About the same time, my ugly sweater wore out. No photographs exist of me wearing the thing. I can only say God was in my corner!
By the way, I’ll see some fine examples of the species at our company Christmas Party in a couple of weeks.
The thing is, as I grow older I really don’t care what people think of my looks. My face and hair have grown shaggy and I’m comfortable in basketball shorts and a hooded sweatshirt. The hoodie wraps around my pot belly. But I’ve got to say, I would never, ever want to again be caught in an ugly sweater.
There Were Worse Fads
When I was young I also used to wear argyle. Often with matching socks. What the heck was I thinking?
One other point. Ugly sweaters are a luxury. You buy one as a joke for a party. You wear it only once a year. Sheesh, the point of clothes is you get some utility from them.
