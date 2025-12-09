I don’t own a Christmas sweater. I was gifted one about 35 years ago, and it was warm and roomy, but it made women bail for the exits and young children cry. It can also only be worn for limited functions. I buy utilitarian clothes, and for the cost, they come with some planned mileage.

Why is This Such a Thing at Christmas?

A few years ago, a coworker was looking for a sweater for the company Christmas party. I told her I had just seen racks of them at Fred Meyer a few days before. When she got there later that day, they were already sold out. Clearly, there’s a market for the outfits! I’m not sure where and when this trend started, but I believe it may have been in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Which also reunited one of the best film comedy teams I’ve ever seen. Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid.

Some Fads Become Holiday Canon

Manufacturers then went to work to see who could be as over the top as possible. It looks like we haven’t exhausted the garish ideas! Some holiday traditions never take off, but this one did. I’m going to guess a century from now, it’s still going to be with us. Like chestnuts and trees, which were traditions added to the season over the centuries. Like the music of the season, new entrants face challenges, but those that clear the bar stay with us.

But I’m also curious to know if your closet is overflowing with these hideous garments long after they got their single use.