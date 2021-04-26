Idaho News Media in Denial on Critical Race Theory

How come mainstream media can’t find these things? Last week I predicted the Sunday newspaper editorials would be filled with vitriol against Idaho Republicans for taking a stand against Critical Race Theory. Not that I’m clairvoyant. I’m a long time news media observer and sometimes suffer from its afflictions.

Republicans hold 85 percent of elective offices in the state. Which means liberals, socialists and communists are a rare breed outside of college campuses.

It wasn’t just editors telling us mean Republicans aren’t spending your tax dollars on socialist indoctrination camps. The former President of B.S. University in Boise chimed in. Bob Kustra warns people won’t want to come to Idaho if this continues. I got news for you, Bobby, hundreds of thousands already believe Idaho is full! As a promoter of B.S. University he may already have reached a similar conclusion. He’s full of it, too.

One argument I keep hearing repeated from the newspaper types is we don’t need a law against the racial theory if it doesn’t exist in Idaho. These are the same people who cheered on the closure of the state last year to flatten the curve of coronavirus. Otherwise, we were told, hospitals would collapse. It was an ounce of prevention. Even if there’s no CRT in schools, can’t we issue another ounce of prevention?

But there is evidence. I’ve had teachers in public schools share details on my program. Some legislators and the Idaho Freedom Foundation have come across the same thing. Are journalists blind? Remember, these are the kind of people who’ll edit a 9-1-1 call to further a narrative rather than facts. They’ve no longer any credibility.