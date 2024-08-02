Idaho News Media Promotes Tree-Hugging to Stop Wildfires

The liberal Idaho Statesman asks if smoky skies are the new normal. This was after the paper reported that July was the smokiest on record in Boise. The paper is behind a paywall, so we can’t share the story, but I wonder when smoke measurements started. Was it 1643? Of course not. Was it 1943? Or five years ago?

Pun intended it has been a bad fire season with months still ahead. Will the paper’s editorial board consider we need a new approach to forest management?

We had a guest on air recently promoting a change. However, Darr Moon is a mining engineer who lives by the slogan log it, graze it, or watch it burn. Darr is on the paper’s naughty list. He’s not a Democrat like the staff at the Hatesman. He’s married to state Republican Party Charwoman Dorothy Moon, and Mr. Moon is on the national board of the John Birch Society.

A bankrupt globalist enterprise owns the paper. Moon and the JBS are opposed to the globalist agenda. Plus, someone could make a profit logging and grazing, and that rubs the socialists in news media the wrong way. They prefer spending 78 trillion dollars on the Green New Deal and aborting babies to eliminate the innocents’ future carbon footprint.

There’s nothing like living in La-La Land and then complaining about the outcome, like raging wildfires caused by your reluctance to admit the other side could offer a solution. As I understand it, the fellows at the paper are trying on high heels to wear to Old State Saloon.

Get our free mobile app