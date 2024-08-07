The Oregon Museum that Remembers Evel Knievel Better than Idaho

The High Desert Museum does more to remember Evel Knievel than anyone in Twin Falls. He attempted his most well-known jump here, over the Snake River Canyon, 50 years ago in September. The museum, located south of Bend, Oregon, remembers many motorcycle daredevils, including women who were pioneers in the sport.

The museum is located in a beautiful forest setting. You can browse for a good part of the day if you arrive for the 10:00 a.m. opening. The last time I was there, the license plates in the parking lot represented a good portion of the United States.

The museum has exhibits remembering tribal cultures, the U.S. Forest Service, and animals indigenous to the high desert. I originally believed the owls were animatronic, but the guide explained they were very much alive.

I spent a week in Bend, and I found the museum among the best two sites I viewed. And I saw many wonderful things. I stayed in a cabin on a large pond and watched the waterfowl land and take off.

Bend itself is lovely, but tricky. It appears to have more roundabouts per capita than I’ve ever seen in one city. Still, I would highly recommend the area if you’re looking for a late summer vacation and haven’t yet made up your mind.

I took an entire day to get there. I drove a circuitous route. First to Baker City, and then through some of the nicest country I’ve ever seen. I could probably live there, but the political culture is in turmoil, and Bend is expensive for housing.