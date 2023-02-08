I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years.

What Is The Drive Like From Idaho To Utah

It seems like every trip from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City, or the trips where we didn't visit family and just went to Lagoon, had something different on the road to keep me on my toes. Here are a few things that I have learned from my travels to Utah on I-84 to I-15.

There will be deer. Especially at night. We hate driving at night but on our last trip, it was unavoidable. Sure enough, there were multiple deer sightings and thankfully no deer collisions. Drive smart and safe, you don't want to kill Bambi.

You will get stuck in traffic in Idaho construction and again (at least once) in Utah. The traffic in Utah will be more unexpected and a mystery because it might be due to an accident or it may have no explanation other than a merge lane because Utah drivers are the worst.

You'll need a music backup plan. You can only get our radio station for a short distance around the mountains after the DOT truck scales and rest area on I-84. Nobody likes awkward silence so either stream our station through your phones or break out your CD collection and take an extra trip down memory lane.

Get snacks, fill the gas tank, and do your potty break before you leave. This one is important. It's only a 3-hour drive from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City so almost anyone should be able to do it non-stop. There are gas stations and rest stops on the way but the chances you see one when you actually need one are slim.

Don't get comfortable with your knowledge of the route. The I-84/86 interchange has been crazy in previous years and it will catch you off guard if you aren't paying attention or haven't made the drive recently. The interchange is better now, and if you have already made the drive you know this, but as I said - don't get comfortable.

What is something you notice every time you make the Utah drive...or do you take the route through Wendover on I-80?

