It was the place that broke up the drive between my home in Idaho and Salt Lake City. Mollie’s Café in Snowville, Utah, was a source of comfort and relaxation. Last week, a friend in Pocatello told me it was coming to an end, and a Mexican restaurant would be opening at the site. Mollie’s Café became regionally famous under his grandmother’s ownership. His sister worked there as a waitress, and we used to talk about football when I would drop in. There was a lot of tasty food and good conversation served up.

The Place Brought Families Together

Former Twin Falls County Republican Party Chairman Steve Millington liked the place. When some of his kids were students at Brigham Young University, they would split the travel distance and have dinner on Friday nights in Snowville. It was a place where travelers often waited out storms across the mountain passes.

It became so well-known that newspapers and television stations told the story. The main attraction was on the plate. Massive sausages, well-cooked eggs, and fried potatoes. For 10 bucks for food that would leave you full beyond the end of your trip and more.

A Bittersweet Moment

A guy once told me the only constant in life is change. It doesn’t mean we’re forced to like it. There will be other places along our highways that we fancy, but I’m not sure any will ever be better than Mollie’s. For the people who never shared the experience, I’m saddened you missed the place.