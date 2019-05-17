Idaho Pastors Explain Worship of Idols

When I was a boy my older sister and her friends read stacks of teen magazines (the publications were clean in those days). They liked to read about what were called “teen idols”. At the very same time I couldn’t wait to see the Minnesota Vikings on TV. The club was quarterbacked by my sports idol, Francis Asbury Tarkenton. Known as “Fran”.

In neither case did our fandom become an unhealthy obsession. That would’ve become the worship of a false god.

Exactly what does the Second Commandment mean and what are idols modern people worship? How can we be aware we’re slipping into idol worship?

