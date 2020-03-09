Idaho Preacher Will Challenge Pro-Choice Republican Lance Clow

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Pastor Paul Thompson is a political observer. He isn’t pleased with what he witnesses. The Senior Pastor of Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls is a candidate for State Legislature. He’s challenging Republican Lance Clow in District 24A. Clow is a former Twin Falls Mayor and a registered Republican. Unlike the state GOP platform, Clow isn’t pro-life.

Pastor Thompson is among the most known names in Idaho when it comes to fighting for the right to life. He’s a local newspaper columnist and a co-host of Pastors Round Table on Thursday mornings on Newsradio 1310, KLIX.

At some point he believes government must wean itself from taxing property and personal income.

A political conservative, Thompson will challenge on the Constitution Party line.

The pastor also has bedrock opinions on education. He backs local control of schools, school choice and is opposed to a federal Department of Education. He’s opposed to Common Core Standards.

He says government was created not to keep religion out of life but to keep government out of religion.

While he will campaign as a member of a smaller political party, he has strong name recognition in Southern Idaho. He’ll remain in the pulpit at Eastside Baptist, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.

Turnout for state legislative races is often small compared to the number of people who’ll vote for President this coming November, although. Conservative and evangelical Christians are generally committed voters.