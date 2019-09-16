Idaho Preferred Road Show Comes to Burley

(KLIX) – A road show is coming to the Cassia community.

Get your tummies ready, it’s of the edible variety. That is, customers may purchase fresh produce from Idaho’s own farm fields.

Idaho Preferred, a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, is traveling to grocery stores around the state to raise awareness about Idaho-grown produce and products, according to a Facebook post about the upcoming event.

The event, which promotes fresh produce from Idaho farmers, is scheduled from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Walmart location in Burley, 385 N Overland Ave.

According to the social media post, sale prices on Idaho produce will be available all month but visiting the store the road show is at will give customers extra benefits. During the produce-heavy event, the post says that shoppers will be able to:

• Sample some fresh, local produce at peak flavor

• Enjoy sale prices on Idaho produce

• Meet a local farmer

• Pick up a new Idaho recipe

• Learn fun trivia about Idaho agriculture

• Enter to win groceries and gift cards