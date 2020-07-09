Idaho Public Schools to Reopen with State Blueprint

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Gov. Brad Little along with state education leaders presented the plan to reopen Idaho's public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho governor told reporters during a press conference at the Idaho Statehouse he expected students to return to classrooms this fall.

Gov. Brad Little, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, and Debbie Critchfield, president of the Idaho State Board of Education, said the Idaho Back to School Framework plan to reopen schools is a statewide blueprint that will give local school districts and charter schools guidance on safely allowing students back into the classroom. Some of the guidelines suggest districts provide blended learning opportunities, staggered start times, and opportunities for children to learn from home if parents are not comfortable allowing their children back in the classroom. Noting within the document is mandatory, it is only a guiding document that doesn't offer legal advice or require the wearing of face masks.

President Critchfield said the guidelines suggests parents take their children's temperature before they head out for school and if they have a fever keep them home. Superintendent Ybarra said school boards across the state have already been working with their communities to develop plans for bringing children back into the classroom. The governor's office will make available $30 million dollars for schools to improve connectivity to the internet and equipment for students.

Stage 4 guidelines will remain in effect for another two weeks which limits the size of groups and keeps bars and nightclubs closed. Gov. Little said he would not enact a statewide order requiring the public wear face masks.