Idaho Ramps Up Efforts to Get Drunk Drivers Off the Roads

(KLIX) — A statewide campaign to get drunk drivers off Idaho roads begins on Friday.

In Idaho, 80 people were killed in crashes caused by impaired driving in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – some 10,874 countrywide.

That’s too many deaths that could have been avoided.

“Drunk driving is a very dangerous behavior and there is no excuse for it,” Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson said in a statement. “We lose too many of our friends and neighbors to these drunk driving crashes.”

From Friday, Aug. 16 through Sept. 4, law officers will conduct additional patrols in an effort to reduce drunk driving on Idaho roads, according to ITD, which is partnering with law agencies across the Gem State.

“This effort comes as Labor Day approaches, marking the end of the summer driving season known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving,” reads information from ITD. “This term refers to the time between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day when there is a spike in traffic fatalities across the country.”

Tomlinson said: “People want to get out and enjoy those last days of summer. Whatever your plans are for the end of summer, please plan to have a sober ride.”

Tomlinson had the following recommendations to get home safe: