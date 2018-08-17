Idaho Ranks Second in Country for Job Growth

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho’s over-the-year job growth is second in the nation, according to the Idaho Department of Labor, second only behind Utah.

The state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, sitting at 2.9 percent. It is the 11 consecutive month is has remained at or below 3 percent.

The labor department said in a news release on Friday that Idaho’s labor force continued to increase, adding 1,086 people from June to July and reaching a total of 852,714.

Year over year, the state continued to see strong job growth as employers increased payrolls. Total nonfarm jobs grew by 3.4 percent – for a total of 24,300 jobs – the second fastest growth rate in the nation in July. The construction and manufacturing sectors grew more than 5 percent, gaining a total of 5,800 jobs. The information sector declined by 100 over the year, while natural resources had no over-the-year growth.

Nationally, the unemployment rate edged down by 0.1 percentage point to 3.9 percent, according to the department.