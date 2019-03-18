Idaho Road Blocked for Weeks by Avalanche Finally Open



TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLX)-After weeks of being closed off because of numerous avalanches the mountain highway between Lowman and Stanley finally opened up thanks to hours of work by Idaho road crews.

Video recently shared on social media shows vehicles passing through a section of State Highway 21 that had been completely covered by more than 50 feet of snow in February. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews began using heavy equipment to clear the highway on March 1 and brought in reinforcements about a week later to get the roadway open.

The eleven mile stretch of Canyon Creek is typically prone to avalanches during the winter. ITD said the narrow area required a methodical process to clear the road with the heavy equipment working from both ends of the blockage. The recently shared video on Instagram by Chris Lowers shows high walls of snow and a narrow passageway under blue skies.