TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Secretary of State has called for the May primary to be pushed back at least a month amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to give voters enough time to vote by absentee ballot.

On Friday Secretary of State Lawrence Denney sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little asking him to delay the May 15, Primary to no earlier than June 16 because of health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Secretary Denney noted the difficulty keeping people safe at the polls because of the large amount who show up.

"Each of these voters having close interaction with those serving as poll workers. Many of these workers have reached out to their Clerks expressing concerns for their health and the health of their voters. Similarly, Clerks are being informed by many facilities commonly used as polling places that they are not, or may not, be available for the May election," wrote Secretary Denney in the letter to the governor.

Secretary Denney said they state is now encouraging Idaho voters to request an absentee ballot online, available for the first time in the state, for registered voters. According to the Secretary of State's office, 4,000 people had already requested absentee ballots in just 48 hours from when the option was made available last week.

Go to IdahoVotes.com to get an absentee ballot.