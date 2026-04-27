The irony is that it happened at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Or is it ironic, when you consider how it was encouraged by members of the organization? They’ll deny it, of course, and blame the President and his rhetoric. This happened as several Democrats with notepads planned a demonstration at the event. Jake Tapper was promoting it. And while only 17 people saw it on-air, he and some of his colleagues were planning a protest. Lawrence O’Donnell told his dozen viewers last week that Trump was a fascist (that was original) and must be stopped.

For eight years, these people kissed up to Barack Obama, and then ignored his sidekick and later President for four years. Spare me the crocodile tears. If they ever get dangled by ropes from lampposts, as they warn could happen, at least half of America will have no sympathy. Oh, and as they warn, their First Amendment liberty is at stake; they want to eliminate Number Two. They’ll blame the gun, and not the crackpot they nurtured and created. When I saw a picture of their fellow traveler cuffed on the hotel floor, he looked like a guy still smarting about being stuffed into lockers as a kid. The correspondents convinced him that Trump was the leader of the school bullies.

We’re dealing with Warped, Frustrated Failures

Never forget that America’s newsrooms aren’t just auxiliaries of the Democrat National Committee. They’re carrying a chip on their shoulder. They got stuffed into lockers, too. The majority identify with the extremists along the lines of Omar, Tlaib, and Ocasio-Cortez. Newsrooms are dominated by godless, America-hating slugs. They don’t like your Bible, but they adore Hamas and Iranian mad mullahs. They fear flyover country, which is why they want your guns. They aren’t sure which bathroom to use, which is why they’re so filled with confusion, anger, and manufactured fear of you and, by proxy, President Trump.

Garrison Keillor was a card-carrying liberal. Once, as a guest at the National Press Club, he was asked why he was so hostile to his fellow travelers in newsrooms. He explained he found it difficult to be nice to people who would find opportunity in his violent death. While the loon who tried storming Saturday’s dinner had no chance of making his way past the gauntlet, had he succeeded in taking out the President, the irony of his death before the assembled news media would’ve been a prime angle of the story. You can see the participants drooling over the idea, as they see it as a Hollywood script where the villain is dispatched before the oppressed.

I used to work for David Schoumacher. It was a rocky relationship. One moment, he was friendly and joking; the next, he threatened to fire me. I never knew what to expect from David, but I respected his resume. After leaving Strategic Air Command, David worked at a newspaper in Oklahoma City, then in radio and television. At a young age, he was hired at CBS News and worked there during the glory years of the 1960s. Briefly at ABC, he closed out the news chapter of his life anchoring locally in Washington. Then he bought radio stations.

The Fault Dear Brutus…

One afternoon over lunch, we talked about the decline of journalism and shrinking newsrooms. He explained that competition from the Internet clearly played a part, but he also noted a change in the 1970s. As newsrooms became more liberal with each passing year, and were dominated by elitists and people who believe they’re always the smartest guy in any crowd, the market tuned out.

Take a guy like Jake Tapper. He spent years denying Joe Biden was an empty suit, then, when it was no longer a secret, the CNN anchor wrote a book about how we were conned and looked to profit by a U-turn. He struts as if nobody sees what a disingenuous slug he is. Sociopaths share this trait.

We’re coming unglued. People in rural Virginia, Oregon, and nearly everywhere in between Trenton and Tahoe have had a gutful. There are also some kooks on the right. I see their online posts blathering about the Rothschild family. Let’s be honest about this. There are an estimated 343,000,000 Americans. Journalists are a fraction of a percentage point, and the guys on the right without knowledge of a toothbrush are an even smaller cohort. A vast swath of America is a center-right country. A predicted blue wave in November won’t alter that calculus. As soon as libs start talking again about nobody being illegal and mutilating kids, it won’t last long. I’m also reminded of a line from the old Incredible Hulk TV show. “Please don’t make me angry,” Bill Bixby would say. “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry!”

A similar version of this essay appeared at Substack.