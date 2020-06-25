Idaho to Remain in Stage-4 with Increase in COVID-19 Cases

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho will remain in Stage-4 of the governor's reopening plan as the state has seen an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov. Brad Little announced earlier today the state will continue to be guided by Stage-4 guidelines for two more weeks. Dr. Christine Hahn said the state had not met its own criteria when it came to the number of COVID-19 cases and the percentage of people infected by it. Dr. Hahn did say the number of people visiting emergency rooms with COVID-19 like symptoms was up slightly, but did meet the criteria. It was also noted that many health care workers have come down with the coronavirus, however they did not catch it while working at a health care facility, rather they think they got sick from the community.

Capacity in hospitals has also met criteria and isn't under extreme pressure with more than 100 intensive care beds, 400 ventilators and plenty of personal protective equipment on hand. State health officials said they will continue to monitor the virus activity in the next two weeks and decide on where to go from there.