Idaho Towns And The Types Of Dogs That They Are Most Like
This just sounded like fun. Let's pretend that Idaho towns are actually different breeds of dogs, and why they are. This is just for fun, so please, let yourself have a laugh.
Boise - German Shepherd
Boise is just an all-around solid place in Idaho. It may not be our favorite place to live, but when people think of Idaho from out of state, they think of Boise. And that's ok because that means people are more likely to move there than here. And we can have the reliability of all Boise has to offer.
Twin Falls - Golden Retriever
Twin Falls is great for everyone, including families. Much like a golden retriever, we are loyal to our city, we are family-friendly and always up for a new adventure.
Kimberly - French Bulldog
They are actually the Bulldogs. But the town is pretty small and feisty. They have a big personality and it is a pretty adorable little town.
Ketchum - Bishon Frise
They are very fancy up there and they like things exactly how they like them. It is super adorable as well. I don't know why I feel like Ketchum would be fluffy, but Ketchum would definitely be fluffy.
Burley - Dachsund
It is an awesome little town but man is it spread out. I swear the town is so long even though the population isn't super high. Yes, I realize that is cheesy, but you can't tell me I'm wrong.
Gooding - Border Collie
Gooding has a ton of hard-working farm people. I mean, all of Idaho does, but I feel like Gooding might actually have a border collie in every home. Border collies are wonderful, adorable, hard-working farm dogs.
Wendell - Labrador
They call themselves the Hub of the Magic Valley and I feel like most dogs derive from a labrador in some way, shape, or form. I am totally making that up, but labradors would be the hub of any household looking for a dog.
Buhl - Corgi
Buhl is totally a corgi. A small town with a big personality.
Filer - Golden Corgi
They are right between Twin Falls and Buhl. They are a combination of both Twin Falls and Filer fun.
Jerome - Chihuahua
Jerome got a Walmart before Twin Falls, Jerome is like a little brother to Twin Falls, Jerome sounds very big in comparison to its size. There are tons of factories and it has a big city feel without being that big.
Wallace - Mutt
It is a mix of all things. There is family entertainment, adult entertainment, and so much more. It really is a melting pot of all things Idaho.