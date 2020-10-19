BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is hosting an open house public hearing this week on a request to allow truck loads of 129,000 lbs. on a small section of roadway east of Declo.

ITD will be taking public comment on Thursday, October 22, at the Burley City Hall on the request by Transystem LLC, to allow the large load trucks to haul sugar beets on a less than half-mile section of Idaho Highway 81 Spur at the Yale Road exit on Interstate 84. According to ITD, if the application is approved it would allow the trucking company to haul sugar beets with multi-trailer semi-trucks on that section of roadway to a processing facility in Paul. People who want to comment on the application can do so in person between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, or they can submit it in writing as well.

The comment period will remain open until the end of the month (Oct. 31) with comments being taken over the phone by calling 855-785-2499, or in writing by email at: scott.luekenga@itd.idaho.gov. Comment may be mailed as well by sending it to:

Idaho Transportation Department

ATTN: Scott Luekenga

PO Box 7129

Boise, ID 83707-1129