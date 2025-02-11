State of Idaho Finds New Ways to Waste Your Tax Dollars

What would it cost you to mail out 15-thousand postcards? I received a colorful and glossy card from the Idaho Transportation Department. One of our better state agencies in my opinion. So much so, that someone decided I needed an update on construction on Interstate 84, in neighboring Jerome County.

I can see it When I'm Driving

I’ll pull a number out of the air. There must be 15 to 20-thousand housing units in Twin Falls. Maybe 50 to 60 thousand between Jerome and Twin Falls Counties. Did homes in Gooding and Cassia Counties get the same postcard?

A state legislator said he looked into sending postcards to every home in Twin Falls. The tab was 5-thousand dollars.

You know, a representative of ITD could drop by a few radio morning shows for free and get the word out. The agency employs a former broadcaster known as articulate and she knows how to get to our building.

It’s not like we don’t know that Idaho has highway construction. I-84 is the road of perpetual repair.

What Does All This Cost

We’ve got a state government talking about massive spending cuts and a broken federal government. People can’t afford housing, and groceries and some are freezing in parks. And some guy in an office decided I needed some pretty graphics of a highway interchange. Am I being rude or am I making an important point?

Where are our priorities and why are people in government so incredibly tone-deaf when it comes to spending money that doesn’t belong to them? And do they expect we’re going to keep funding postcards?

This morning a friend suggested I run for office. I’ve resisted the idea for years, but I’m not making as much of a difference as I would like mornings on the radio.

