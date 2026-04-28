A friend told me that the latest alleged presidential assassin was active in the No Kings movement. I visited the first No Kings rally in Twin Falls last spring. My impression of the crowd was that it was older. A lot of people were much older than me, and I’m 18 months from Medicare eligibility. These aren’t violent people, even if they wanted to be. On the other hand, pictures from elsewhere in America suggest that young people are active in the movement. Let me say that if you support the cause, you’re not likely an assassin, but if you’re an assassin, you support No Kings. It doesn’t matter that Trump won more votes than your choice; you still claim he’s a threat to the republic, or as you call it, “Our democracy”.

Slipped Gears Don't Mean a Crash

As I mentioned in an earlier post, the lefties aren’t right in the head. They claim the assassination attempt was staged, despite the nation’s leading journalists being on scene. When people need ridiculous rationalizations to make their worldview palatable, then they’ve moved into Crazy Town.

Here in the Magic Valley, I believe most of these people are mildly crazy, like Jimmy Stewart’s character in Harvey. Pleasant, only sometimes annoying, and harmless. But I suspect there are a few that could slip into a darker phase. One Saturday morning, I popped into my office to drop off some supplies. The phone on my desk rang. Being a day off, I ignored the call, but decided to listen to the message before leaving.

Black Hearts and Bluster

An angry fellow was on the recording. He wanted me to get cancer and die. The same voice called my program on a couple of occasions. Once, harassing a guest from Fish and Game (like that’s in any way controversial). I believe he vanished after we got “swatted” one morning. A visit from the police probably convinced him to cool it.

I was on the telephone last week with a friend in California. We’re about the same age. I told her I’ve been through a lot of elections, and the world hasn’t come to an end. Anyone trying to change the course of history with a gun isn’t very democratic.

